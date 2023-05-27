Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man arrested for murder bid on daughter-in-law over sorcery suspicion

Meanwhile, Raruram’s family members had been facing health issues for quite some time which led him to suspect that it was because Sukramani practised black magic on them. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A 63-year-old man was arrested by police for allegedly attempting to kill his daughter-in-law over sorcery suspicion in Bisoi police limits of the district on Friday. The accused Raruman Purty of Radhanagar village in Mayurbhanj district was the uncle of victim Sukramani Purty’s (41) husband.

Preliminary investigation revealed both families had discord for the past many years. Meanwhile, Raruram’s family members had been facing health issues for quite some time which led him to suspect that it was because Sukramani practised black magic on them. 

“In order to stop her from harming his family, the accused decided to kill Sukramani. On the day, while she was returning home from her farm field, the accused allegedly shot an arrow at her, injuring her in the abdomen,” Bisoi IIC Nini Bhoi said.

On being informed, Sukramani’s husband Nunguram reached the spot and took her to the Bisoi hospital after which she was shifted to the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital as her condition deteriorated.  
Later Nunguram filed a complaint with police and a case under section 307 of the IPC with Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013 was registered against the accused.  “The elderly man was arrested and the bow and arrow seized from his possession. He was produced in Rairangpur DJM Court and further investigation is underway,” the IIC said. 
 

