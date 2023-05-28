Around 50,000 hectare of agricultural land in Cuttack rainfed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government’s various schemes for irrigation of agricultural land remain out of reach for a large number of farmers in Cuttack district where around 50,000-hectare land comes under rainfed category. The irony lies in the fact that the non-irrigated land in the district is surrounded by rivers and canals.

As per data of the district agriculture office, the district has 1,88,150 hectare of cultivable land in its 14 blocks. While 67,207 hectare is being irrigated through canals, 19,585 hectare is covered under minor irrigation projects. Similarly, while 25,873 hectare of cultivated land is irrigated through government Lift Irrigation (LI) points and 10,000 hectare through private minor irrigation projects, around 10,820 hectare is irrigated through private lift irrigation (LI) points. At least 4,810 hectare is irrigated through bore wells.

While 1,38, 295-hectare land is being irrigated through different irrigation sources, the rest 49,855 hectare is rainfed in the district. The situation is grim in Tigiria, Dampada, Athagarh and Tangi-Choudwar blocks.

Of the total 6,650 hectare of cultivated land in Tigiria, only 2,338 hectare is irrigated facility. Similarly, of the total 12,394 hectare of cultivated land, 5,948 hectare is irrigated in Dampada and of the total 18,873 hectare of cultivated land, only 9,376 hectare has irrigation facility in Athagarh block. Of the total 17,184 hectare of cultivated land in Tangi-Choudwar block, 11,087 hectare has irrigation facility.

While there is no minor irrigation project in Cuttack Sadar, Baranga, Kantapada and Niali block, there are no private LI points in Tigiria, Athagarh, Mahanga, Nischintakoili, Salipur, Tangi-Choudwar, Niali, Kantapada, Baranga and Sadar blocks. Chief district agriculture officer Sudam Charan Nayak advised farmers of rainfed areas to irrigate their land through LI points or borewell.

