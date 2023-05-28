Home States Odisha

Bargarh farmers of Odisha cry foul over deduction in quantity 

Farmers alleged they incurred losses since millers deducted an average of 2-3 kg paddy from each bag during procurement.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers wait with their paddy stock at a procurement centre | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Farmers of Bargarh district have expressed discontentment over arbitrary deduction in the quantity of paddy reportedly by the millers this rabi procurement season. They alleged that millers took advantage of the irregularities in token generation and procured paddy on their own terms and conditions.

Sources said paddy procurement this rabi season began in Attabira block from May 6 while those in other blocks including Bargarh, Bheden, Barpali, Bhatli and Ambhabona started from May 12. For the ensuing season, paddy was procured from as many as 85,000 registered farmers from across 62 market yards and 100 procurement centres. Besides, around 84 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and women SHGs are engaged for the purpose.

Farmers alleged they incurred losses since millers deducted an average of 2-3 kg paddy from each bag during procurement. Besides, irregularities in token generation have also added to their woes, they added.
Farmers’ leader Hara Bania said many farmers who had either not harvested their crops or lost majority of them because of unseasonal rains, have already received their tokens.

“Meanwhile, those who had already harvested their crops and were waiting to dispose of their paddy in the first phase, have not received tokens yet. Besides, a large quantity of paddy is directly reaching the mills without entering market yards and the millers are randomly deducting unjustified quantity of the paddy from the bags,” he alleged.

The lack of storage facilities at the procurement centres has added to the problems. “As there are no proper places to store their paddy at the market yards, the farmers are choosing to face deduction of some quantity of their paddy instead of suffering complete damage due to pre-monsoon rainfall,” he claimed.

Farmers alleged that the situation has occurred due to lack of intervention by the district administration and absence of a monitoring mechanism by the Civil Supplies department. “There should be a check over the grounds on which the millers are randomly deducting paddy,” they further demanded. District civil supplies officer Dibyasingh Badamali could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

