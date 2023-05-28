Home States Odisha

BJD govt remote-controlled from Delhi, says Congress

Published: 28th May 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a dig at ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for its decision to participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building at New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Congress party alleged the Odisha government is being remote-controlled from the national capital.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jitendra Singh said the new Parliament building should have been inaugurated by the President of India.
“Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu, the daughter of the land, to inaugurate the new building has hurt not only the people of Odisha but also the entire country. The government in the state, however, is least bothered about it,” Singh alleged.  

He said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the one who should have recommended the Prime Minister to get the building inaugurated by the president and objected strongly if the latter had not accepted the proposal. However, he (Naveen) did not do it.”

Singh further said, “This (BJD) government has no regard for Odisha or the post of the President, the highest constitutional position in our country. Since the government is remote-controlled, it did what was dictated by New Delhi.”  

The AICC general secretary said after people in Karnataka removed the BJP government from power in the state, the government in Odisha has emerged as the most corrupt in the country.

