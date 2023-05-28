BJP alleges conspiracy as state govt extends OBC survey date to June 6

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) extended the deadline of the first ever survey of social and educational condition of people belonging to backward classes to June 6 in view of the prevailing heatwave condition in the state,the BJP on Saturday alleged the move is a deliberate attempt to lower the percentage of OBCs to deprive them of their constitutional rights.

Coming down on the state government for not including 22 castes and communities included in the central OBC list for the purpose of the survey, BJP state OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal told media persons here the ongoing survey is a farce. The survey is now limited to 208 categories of population belonging to OBC. He said the government machinery is being used to prove the OBC population is less than 50 per cent to deprive them of the benefit of 27 per cent reservation in jobs and admissions to educational institutions.

The survey undertaken by OSCBC in online and offline mode (door-to-door enumeration) from May 1, 2023 was scheduled to end on May 27. While extending the ongoing enumeration till June 6, the commission requested all departments to ensure employees belonging to socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) category get themselves and their family members enumerated in the survey process.

“It is requested the employees belonging to SEBC category under your administrative jurisdiction should be impressed upon to get themselves/their family members enumerated in the survey process. Heads of offices may kindly be instructed to facilitate employees belonging SEBC category to submit their data online for getting themselves enumerated,” said the circular issued by member secretary of the Commission VV Yadav.

Alternatively, they may submit the data of their family members coming under SEBC category to anganwadi workers assigned to their village/ward/area as enumerators.In case of any difficulty, the employees belonging to SEBC category may contact their block or ULB authorities, the letter said.

