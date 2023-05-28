Centre releases Rs 3,318 crore more food subsidy bill

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has pending food subsidy bill of Rs 3,318.39 crore to the state to undertake distribution of food grains under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes. This was informed by the department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution through a tweet.”The department of Food and Public Distribution released Rs 1,444.19 crore on May 24, 2023 and Rs 1,874.20 crore on May 25, 2023 to state government of Odisha for distribution of food grains under National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes,” said the tweet.

Earlier on May 9, the Food Ministry had released Rs 2,084.90 crore to the state government against a pending food subsidy bill amounting to Rs 14,249 till February, 2023. With the release of two more doses, the total amount comes to Rs 5,403.29 crore. The state government had written to the Centre in February requesting release of pending bill which includes Rs 5,027.36 crore of provisional subsidy claim up to third quarter and Rs 1,469.78 crore of unpaid advance subsidy claim bill for fourth quarter of 2022-23 financial year.

Explaining the difficulties faced by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) with a market exposure of around Rs 24,000 crore to carry on the kharif paddy procurement, minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak had sought the intervention of Union Minister Piyush Goyal for release of the pending bills to the state.The DFPD had clarified the entitled amount of food subsidy is calculated on the basis of extant guidelines, provisional cost sheets, opening and closing balance of stocks, procurement, allocation, etc.

