Chheligada project-displaced families seek better rehabilitation package

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Hundreds of displaced families of Chheligada multi-purpose project in Gajapati district congregated at Tiligaon-Hatapada protesting lack of compensation and rehabilitation packages on Friday.Chheligada Irrigation Project implemented in R Udayagiri block at a cost of Rs 936.63 crore is targeted to be complete by 2025-26. Earlier on Thursday, displaced families led by BJP leader Srikant Padhy met chief engineer of Rushikulya-Vansadhara-Nagabali basin, Aswin Kumar Mohanty at Berhampur alleging that though over 1,000 families were shifted fully and partially, the administration has put the figure at 350.

They submitted a 16-point charter of demands to the chief engineer.The demands include fresh listing of affected families, allotment of record of rights, government job to one person each from affected families.

They also decided to gherao revenue divisional commissioner’s office at Berhampur if their demands are not met.Coming down heavily on Odisha government for not utilising water of Vansadhara, Mahendratanaya, Rusikulya and Nagabali rivers in southern district of the state, Padhy said, the farmers and people of Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts have been deprived of water for irrigation and drinking.

Padhy, also convenor of Mahendratanya Banchao Movement, alleged the Centre has released funds for irrigation projects including Chheligada under Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) but construction has not yet been completed.For the project, seven rehabilitation and resettlement colonies will be built for affected people of 15 villages. Three resettlement colonies have been already completed where people moved in.The remaining four are under construction.

5T secretary VK Pandian who visited the project last week also advised the officials to complete it as soon as possible. His visit has rekindled hopes among the affected families for the project. The project includes a 1280-metre tunnel which has already been excavated. Through the tunnel, water will be supplied to Ganjam district.

