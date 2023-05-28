CM Naveen skips NITI Aayog council meeting citing prior engagements

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD has thrown its weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversy over new Parliament building inauguration, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chose to skip the crucial NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting at New Delhi on Saturday.

Although no official statement has been released from the chief minister’s office on the reasons, sources said, he had prior engagements over completion of four years of his present tenure. His decision was intimated to the Centre well in advance, they added.

“Since the CM was not able to attend the meeting, the state government wanted to depute a minister and chief secretary, but the Centre rejected the proposal twice citing that chief ministers are members of the governing council and no one can replace them,” the sources informed The New Indian Express.

The CM is in the midst of performance review of all departments before the celebration of completion of his 23rd year in office and fourth year in fifth term on May 29. On Saturday, Naveen reviewed performance of four departments. He also reviewed the fulfillment of promises made in the BJD manifesto before the 2019 election.

While his absence from the crucial meeting gave rise to speculations, government sources dismissed them saying there was nothing political behind it. Naveen is also unlikely to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. His party BJD, however, will attend the “momentous occasion” with some of the MPs taking part.

