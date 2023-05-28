Home States Odisha

Green smart bus stops to come up in Cuttack

The facilities will also have display board, LED video wall screen, advertisement display board and mobile phone and laptop charging points for passengers.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will construct green smart bus stops at different locations of the city. The bus stops will be constructed at vital locations like Badambadi, Link Road, Ganesh Ghat, College Square, Jobra, Cantonment and CDA on routes used by Mo Bus. The stainless steel structures with polycarbonate roof will be constructed on 50 sq metre area at a cost of Rs 34 lakh each.

“Each bus stop will have a parking lot behind it which will be managed by a dedicated staff. Besides, smart bio-toilets will be set up adjacent to each smart bus stop at a cost of Rs 33 lakh,” said Mayor Subhas Singh. This apart, solar systems will be installed on the roof of each bus stop to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The facilities will also have display board, LED video wall screen, advertisement display board and mobile phone and laptop charging points for passengers.

The bus stops will be designed with modern technology.“The climate of Cuttack is harsh but it also needs to be enjoyed. The design will incorporate open space and shade. The areas adjacent to the bus stops will have fruit and flower bearing trees,” said Singh. He said 12 such bus stops will be constructed in the city.

