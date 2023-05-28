Home States Odisha

Jajpur Road residents demand ROB in town

The district administration of Jajpur too had acknowledged there was a a need to construct an ROB.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Jajpur Road are facing inconvenience due to absence of a road overbridge (ROB) in the busy town area. In the absence of a road overbridge, the residents have to have wait long hours at the Jajpur-Keonjhar Road south-level crossing in the busy area of the town.

A local advocate Jeetendra Kumar Pratihari had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Orissa High Court in 2014 mentioning there was an urgent need to construct an ROB in the town. The railways had then agreed to construct the ROB along with a limited-height subway by sharing 50 per cent expenditure with the state government at the level crossing.

It had proposed as per rules, the government should bear 50 per cent of the expenses for construction of the approach roads connecting the ROB. The district administration of Jajpur too had acknowledged there was a need to construct an ROB.

The railways had sanctioned Rs 81.78 crore in November, 2020 for the project. Subsequently, the high court disposed of the PIL on March 15, 2022 while asking the petitioner to submit a fresh representation to the officials concerned of the railways and the government in case the construction of the ROB does not commence.

Pratihari had requested the government on March 22 last year to sanction its share for the project but to no avail. On May 15, he has again requested the chief secretary to sanction funds at the earliest for the benefit of the people.

