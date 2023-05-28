Millers sceptical over ‘substandard’ paddy in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput millers are in two minds over participating in the ensuing rabi paddy procurement process as they claim the quality of paddy this season, is substandard. Sources said the district administration has scheduled paddy procurement in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions from June 3 for which around 20 Lamps, 15 self-help groups (SHGs) and three panipanchayats have been put to service.

As per norms, the District Civil Supplies department will further hand over the procured paddy to local millers for further custom milling. For the purpose, the district administration had decided to distribute 10 lakh quintal rabi paddy among 92 millers of Koraput. However, the millers are sceptical towards participating in the paddy procurement process claiming the grains are not of fair average quality (FAQ) for which the out-turn after milling might be poor.

During a meeting with district civil supplies officer (CSO) PK Panda on Friday, the millers alleged that the rabi paddy harvested this year in Jeypore and Koraput regions are discoloured owing to the frequent lightning, thunderstorm and rain for the last two weeks.

“The Food Corporation of India adopts strict norms during procurement of rice from millers and in such a situation, we might not meet the standards put forth by the company if we take low-quality rice from mandis,” they rued.

Koraput Millers Association secretary Gopal Panda said the government should review the quality of paddy this season before asking millers to take them for further milling. “We will be ready to take the paddy if the government gives some relaxation on quality of milled rice,” he added.

Contacted, CSO Panda said the administration is aware of the millers’ plight. “There will be no problem in paddy procurement in the district and the administration will ensure both paddy and rice procurement is done in coordination with all concerned agencies,” he added.

