Naba Kishore Das death: Govt sought MHA help for FBI to examine Gopal

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Saturday reiterated the state government had approached the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting assistance of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) behavioral analysis unit to examine the mental health condition of Gopal Krishna Das, sole accused in the Naba Kishore Das murder on January 29.

On CB’s request, the Home department approached MHA seeking FBI’s assistance in investigation of the case. The Home department had sent a letter to the MHA in this regard on February 22 requesting it to seek the assistance of FBI under the mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) with the United States of America. MLAT provides an opportunity to both the nations to seek and render mutual assistance in criminal investigations.

“As part of the investigation, assistance was taken from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, State Forensic Science Laboratory of Gujarat and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack,” said an officer of Odisha Police headquarters.

“We had also requested the officials of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Bengaluru to send experts to assist in the investigation of the case but they expressed their inability to do so. FBI has the expertise to probe such cases for which we had requested its assistance through the MHA,” he said.

In an attempt to establish that Gopal’s mental health condition was normal, it was decided to approach the behavioural analysis unit of FBI as it has experts and equipment to carry out investigation of such criminal cases, said CB. As per rules, state governments can not approach any foreign agency directly seeking assistance in the investigation of a case. It is only through the MHA, that such assistance can be sought from a foreign agency/authority, it said.

Though CB’s application seeking FBI’s assistance is still pending approval, sources said the agency’s objective to legally substantiate Gopal’s mental health condition is normal was fulfilled after a special medical board constituted by Directorate of Medical Education and Training opined that the accused does not have any active psychopathology condition.

The CB’s reiteration came after a Kendrapara native in an RTI application, requested MHA to share the copy of the letter sent by Odisha government requesting assistance of the FBI to examine Gopal.

The applicant had also sought copy of the letters sent by MHA to FBI and the reply received from the bureau’s behavioural analysis unit and others. The MHA replied the information is not available in the section under the control of the undersigned.

