Odisha auto driver returns bag with Rs 10 lakh jewellery

Published: 28th May 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Though the Silk City has been reporting increasing loot incidents recently, an auto-rickshaw driver of the area has proved to be a good samaritan by returning jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh to a passenger who left the bag in his vehicle by mistake.

T Simadri Patra was on duty on Thursday night, when a passenger Simanchal Patra of Bhanjanagar hired him from the railway station to go to his relative’s place in Om Bihar within Gosaninuagaon police limits area. When he alighted, he carried along all luggage leaving behind a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh inside the three-wheeler by mistake.Unaware about the bag, Simadri completed many trips.  

Simadri being felicitated on Saturday

However, later after returning home, Simadri located the bag while cleaning his auto. He tried reaching every passenger who took rides on his vehicle but they all said the bag didn’t belong to them.Finally on contacting Simanchal who confirmed the bag was his, Simadri reached Om Bihar and handed it over to him. On checking the bag, Simanchal found all items intact and thanked Simadri no end. As a gesture of appreciation, a function was organised on Saturday to felicitate Simadri for his noble deed. “It is the duty of every auto driver to return the passengers’ belonging if left in the vehicle,” he said.

