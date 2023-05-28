One killed, 3 injured in road mishaps in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Neulpur areas in Jajpur district. In the first incident, a woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding on NH 16 near Neulpur Chudakhia Chhak within Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nandita Jena and her husband Chiranjiv Mallha sustained serious injuries. The couple reportedly hails from Dhamnagar area in Bhadrak district. The mishap took place while they were returning home on a motorcycle from Cuttack on Friday night.

The seriously injured Mallha was rescued by the locals and rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Dharmasala but later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said.

In another incident, two truckers were seriously injured when a goods-laden truck hit an iron ore-laden stranded truck from rear end on NH-16 near Neulpur within Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday.

Police said a goods-laden truck on way to Chandikhole hit the iron ore-laden stationary truck from the rear following which both the driver and helper of the goods-laden truck sustained serious injuries. The injured truckers have been identified as Ramzan Khan and Ajharuddin, both belonging to Rajasthan state, police said.

On being informed, Chandikhole fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured truckers with the assistance of the locals. The injured truckers were first admitted to the local hospital and later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.

Police seized both vehicles. Further investigation is on.

