Home States Odisha

One killed, 3 injured in road mishaps in Odisha

On being informed, Chandikhole fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured truckers with the assistance of the locals.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Neulpur areas in Jajpur district. In the first incident, a woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding on NH 16 near Neulpur Chudakhia Chhak within Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nandita Jena and her husband Chiranjiv Mallha sustained serious injuries. The couple reportedly hails from Dhamnagar area in Bhadrak district. The mishap took place while they were returning home on a motorcycle from Cuttack on Friday night.

The seriously injured Mallha was rescued by the locals and rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Dharmasala but later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said.

In another incident, two truckers were seriously injured when a goods-laden truck hit an iron ore-laden stranded truck from rear end on NH-16 near Neulpur within Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday.

Police said a goods-laden truck on way to Chandikhole hit the iron ore-laden stationary truck from the rear following which both the driver and helper of the goods-laden truck sustained serious injuries. The injured truckers have been identified as Ramzan Khan and Ajharuddin, both belonging to Rajasthan state, police said.

On being informed, Chandikhole fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured truckers with the assistance of the locals. The injured truckers were first admitted to the local hospital and later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.
Police seized both vehicles. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp