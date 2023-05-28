Remains of medieval age in Dadpur

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The archaeological remains of a medieval temple were found in a tank at Dadpur, 7 km from here, during its renovation and silt clearance work, as a part of its reclamation undertaken by the Dadpur gram panchayat.

Kalahandi collector Anvesha Reddy said police have been informed to protect the site from where the remnants of a temple have been found. The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) has also been intimated to take necessary steps for preservation of the site. If any piece has been taken away from the site by locals, those will be recovered. “The recovered items will be protected in Manikyapuri museum of Cultural department located at Bhawanipatna,” she said.

Dadpur area has always been historically important with remains from Neolithic, Iron age, Kalachuri, Ganga and Naga dynasty period found in its vicinity. Earlier, the remains of a medieval fort, moat, Nilakantheswar Shiva temple of medieval period, an observatory tower on a hillock, four-handed carved Vishnu image, eight-limbed Durga image of sand stone, several old tanks, different household objects of iron and military items were found from the area. Earlier two rare Ganga coins having Nabagunjar image engraved on them were found from this area.

