Singhadwara to be clad in silver, new ‘Ratna Palankas’ for Trinity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Singhadwara or the Lions Gate of Shree Jagannath temple will be clad in silver during Rath Yatra this year. This apart, new ‘Ratna Palankas’ (beds) of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra will be constructed. This was announced by chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Das after a crucial meeting of the shrine administration on Saturday.

Both the works will be started from Rath Yatra (June 20) and completed by Niladri Bije. The 15-feet high Singhadwara will be clad with 525 kg silver which would be donated by a devotee. Work will be carried out under the supervision of temple and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s technical committees.

Of the four outer gates of the temple, the three others being western gate (Vyaghra dwara), northern gate (Hasti dwara) and southern gate (Aswa dwara), Singhadwara will be first to be silver clad. So far, eight of wooden doors in Bhitara Bedha or inner compound have been silver clad including Jay Vijay, Beherana dwara, Sata Pahacha dwara and Kalahata dwara.

During the silver cladding work, the Singhadwara, which was replaced during Nabakalebara in 2015, will be taken out and a temporary door installed at the Lions Gate for the purpose of rituals. “This is for continuance of rituals during the Rath Yatra-Bahuda period. Because even when the Trinity are away at Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra, the temple door at Srimandir is opened and only after it, the Gundicha gate is opened,” said Durga Prasad Dasmohapatra, member of SJTA.

The work will be carried out at the temple and Neeladri Bhakta Nivas nearby under CCTV surveillance and police deployment and during this period, movement of devotees into the Srimandir will be diverted through the Uttara Dwara, Das said.

Prior to Rath Yatra, the ASI technical core committee will come up with a design of the silver cladding work to be done which would be approved by the SJTA. In the silver covering, while the original design of the Singhadwara will be retained, it was proposed at the meeting to include some engravings on the doors.

This apart, work on constructing new Ratna Palankas for the Trinity will be started during the Rath Yatra. The original ornate Ratna Palankas have been made of Shisham wood and decorated with ivory from elephant tusks and silver. As per tradition, the three Ratna Palankas are taken to Gundicha temple along with the deities during the car festival.

“The ritual beds will be decorated with silver donated by a devotee. The temple administration will write to the Forest department to seek the ivory for the beds. If it is available, we will use it. If not, we will use the ones from the old beds,” said the SJTA chief.

