Tourism department ropes in SHGs to run wayside amenities in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department is in the process of handing over its 20 wayside amenities and 12 cafeterias to self-help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti. This was informed by Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed performance of the Tourism department in the last four years here on Saturday. These facilities are located at prominent tourist destinations.

The department will sign MoUs with the SHGs and provide them hand-holding support and financial assistance to run the wayside amenities and cafeterias. Stating that the tourism sector in the State has bounced back after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said this is reflected with the entry of leading global hospitality and amusement park brands in the state over the last four years with investments more than Rs 5,000 crores. Brands like Taj Vivanta, ITC Welcom, Lemon Tree, Park Hotels and Novotel have forayed in the state with properties at Bhubaneswar and Gopalpur. In addition, the Taj and Swosti groups are coming up with hotels at Puri.

The minister further informed that India’s leading amusement park brand Wonderla is slated to open its fourth amusement park in the country at Bhubaneswar. The department has taken up holistic development of 15 priority destinations like Satkosia, Hirakud, Bhitarkanika, Chilika, Chandrabhaga beach front, Daringbadi, Talsari beach promenade, Khandagiri-Udayagiri, Deomali, Nrusinghanath-Harishankar, Dhabaleswar, Mahendragiri, Bakulabana, Dhauli and Raghurajpur through integrated tourism masterplans.

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department is in the process of handing over its 20 wayside amenities and 12 cafeterias to self-help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti. This was informed by Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed performance of the Tourism department in the last four years here on Saturday. These facilities are located at prominent tourist destinations. The department will sign MoUs with the SHGs and provide them hand-holding support and financial assistance to run the wayside amenities and cafeterias. Stating that the tourism sector in the State has bounced back after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said this is reflected with the entry of leading global hospitality and amusement park brands in the state over the last four years with investments more than Rs 5,000 crores. Brands like Taj Vivanta, ITC Welcom, Lemon Tree, Park Hotels and Novotel have forayed in the state with properties at Bhubaneswar and Gopalpur. In addition, the Taj and Swosti groups are coming up with hotels at Puri. The minister further informed that India’s leading amusement park brand Wonderla is slated to open its fourth amusement park in the country at Bhubaneswar. The department has taken up holistic development of 15 priority destinations like Satkosia, Hirakud, Bhitarkanika, Chilika, Chandrabhaga beach front, Daringbadi, Talsari beach promenade, Khandagiri-Udayagiri, Deomali, Nrusinghanath-Harishankar, Dhabaleswar, Mahendragiri, Bakulabana, Dhauli and Raghurajpur through integrated tourism masterplans.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });