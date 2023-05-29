A Vigilance case locked in CMC’s Kalyan Mandap

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: In two rooms of a Kalyan Mandap, owned by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) near its office here in the millennium city, a decade-old Vigilance case on pilferage of relief materials allegedly by officials and corporators of the civic body have stay shut since 2013.

Seized as part of the investigation, the relief materials are either rotting or eaten away by insects which most are clueless about. Just like the Vigilance is, about the case.So far, no chargesheet has yet been filed in the case registered in 2013. And over the years, several accused have either retired from service while some have even passed away.

After cyclone Phailin hit the state, the state government had provided relief materials including 191.80 quintal rice, 79 bags of dal of 50 kg each, 1,500 oil packets, 80 bags of potatoes of 50 kg each, 48,636 packets of biscuits, 20 boxes of lanterns and candles to CMC for distribution among 24,830 people who were affected by the storm and shifted to 73 cyclone shelters.

Sources said, as the civic body was unable to provide cooked food to the affected people for two days after the cyclone on October 11 and 12, 2013, it was decided that relief materials would be distributed on October 13.

However, some corporators and outsiders allegedly took away the relief materials from CMC office premises. It was alleged that the corporators, instead of distributing the relief materials among the affected, gave some of it away to people at their own will. The remaining was distributed elsewhere.

After allegations surfaced, the state government on October 21 transferred the then CMC commissioner and suspended the deputy commissioner. BJD’s city unit president Madhusudan Sahu too was suspended from the party by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who ordered a Vigilance probe into the incident.

Following the order for probe, around 30 teams of the Vigilance searched the premises of corporators and the CMC office and seized the relief materials on October 29. After verifying documents relating to procurement and distribution of the relief materials at CMC office and quizzing officials of the civic body, the Vigilance sleuths registered a case against four senior officials and 29 corporators (22 of them from the BJD) vide case no-27 on December 9, 2013.

However, the Vigilance failed to make any progress in investigation. The agency neither arrested anyone accused of violating the relief code nor filed chargesheet even as the case has been probed by five investigating officers (IOs) so far. As the anti-corruption wing dragged its feet on the case, some officials retired and two corporators accused in the matter passed away.

“The case has already been investigated by five IOs. It is now difficult to file chargesheet as witnesses in the case are not available,” said Vigilance DSP RK Suba, the present IO of the case.

CUTTACK: In two rooms of a Kalyan Mandap, owned by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) near its office here in the millennium city, a decade-old Vigilance case on pilferage of relief materials allegedly by officials and corporators of the civic body have stay shut since 2013. Seized as part of the investigation, the relief materials are either rotting or eaten away by insects which most are clueless about. Just like the Vigilance is, about the case.So far, no chargesheet has yet been filed in the case registered in 2013. And over the years, several accused have either retired from service while some have even passed away. After cyclone Phailin hit the state, the state government had provided relief materials including 191.80 quintal rice, 79 bags of dal of 50 kg each, 1,500 oil packets, 80 bags of potatoes of 50 kg each, 48,636 packets of biscuits, 20 boxes of lanterns and candles to CMC for distribution among 24,830 people who were affected by the storm and shifted to 73 cyclone shelters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said, as the civic body was unable to provide cooked food to the affected people for two days after the cyclone on October 11 and 12, 2013, it was decided that relief materials would be distributed on October 13. However, some corporators and outsiders allegedly took away the relief materials from CMC office premises. It was alleged that the corporators, instead of distributing the relief materials among the affected, gave some of it away to people at their own will. The remaining was distributed elsewhere. After allegations surfaced, the state government on October 21 transferred the then CMC commissioner and suspended the deputy commissioner. BJD’s city unit president Madhusudan Sahu too was suspended from the party by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who ordered a Vigilance probe into the incident. Following the order for probe, around 30 teams of the Vigilance searched the premises of corporators and the CMC office and seized the relief materials on October 29. After verifying documents relating to procurement and distribution of the relief materials at CMC office and quizzing officials of the civic body, the Vigilance sleuths registered a case against four senior officials and 29 corporators (22 of them from the BJD) vide case no-27 on December 9, 2013. However, the Vigilance failed to make any progress in investigation. The agency neither arrested anyone accused of violating the relief code nor filed chargesheet even as the case has been probed by five investigating officers (IOs) so far. As the anti-corruption wing dragged its feet on the case, some officials retired and two corporators accused in the matter passed away. “The case has already been investigated by five IOs. It is now difficult to file chargesheet as witnesses in the case are not available,” said Vigilance DSP RK Suba, the present IO of the case.