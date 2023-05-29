Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd rly line to be ready soon: ECoR

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhadrak-Nergundi third line project on Howrah-Chennai main line between Bhadrak and Cuttack railway stations under Khurda Road division will be completed soon. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said construction of the line is going on in full swing. While more than 50 per cent of construction has already been completed, the remaining work will be completed before the end of this financial year. A stretch of 16.8 km between Haridaspur and Byree which was supposed to be completed by the last week of June this year was completed before the first week of May.

The Bhadrak-Nergundi third line was among a host of projects recently reviewed by the Minister for Railways, Communication and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been constantly monitoring the progress of various pending projects in the state.

Though the 92.19 km Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project was taken up in 2012-13, the final sanction was given in October 2015. Work between Jakhapura and Haridaspur, a stretch of around 23.53 km was completed in April 2016 while the 4.3 km stretch from Kapilas Road to Salegaon was commissioned in May 2019. Similarly, the 4.2 km stretch from Kapilas Road to Nergundi was commissioned in October 2022 in a phased manner.

Of the latest estimated cost of Rs 1,284.39 crore for the project, Rs 648.68 crore has already been spent. Physical progress of the project is around 54 per cent against the expenditure of around 50.5 per cent of the cost.

After inspecting the project, ECoR general manager Manoj Kumar Sharma asked officials to focus on timely completion of various critical projects. He also advised officials to coordinate with stakeholders including the state government for early completion of projects. Once completed, the Bhadrak-Nergundi third line will boost the economy of the region and facilitate hassle-free train operations on the Howrah-Chennai main line.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhadrak-Nergundi third line project on Howrah-Chennai main line between Bhadrak and Cuttack railway stations under Khurda Road division will be completed soon. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said construction of the line is going on in full swing. While more than 50 per cent of construction has already been completed, the remaining work will be completed before the end of this financial year. A stretch of 16.8 km between Haridaspur and Byree which was supposed to be completed by the last week of June this year was completed before the first week of May. The Bhadrak-Nergundi third line was among a host of projects recently reviewed by the Minister for Railways, Communication and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been constantly monitoring the progress of various pending projects in the state. Though the 92.19 km Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project was taken up in 2012-13, the final sanction was given in October 2015. Work between Jakhapura and Haridaspur, a stretch of around 23.53 km was completed in April 2016 while the 4.3 km stretch from Kapilas Road to Salegaon was commissioned in May 2019. Similarly, the 4.2 km stretch from Kapilas Road to Nergundi was commissioned in October 2022 in a phased manner.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of the latest estimated cost of Rs 1,284.39 crore for the project, Rs 648.68 crore has already been spent. Physical progress of the project is around 54 per cent against the expenditure of around 50.5 per cent of the cost. After inspecting the project, ECoR general manager Manoj Kumar Sharma asked officials to focus on timely completion of various critical projects. He also advised officials to coordinate with stakeholders including the state government for early completion of projects. Once completed, the Bhadrak-Nergundi third line will boost the economy of the region and facilitate hassle-free train operations on the Howrah-Chennai main line.