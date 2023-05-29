Critical flyover and VUPs on NH-16 run behind schedule

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Repeated assurances by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notwithstanding, expansion of several national highways (NHs) and construction of flyovers, animal under passes and vehicle under passes (VUPs) in Odisha are running behind schedule.

Projects like the Naharkanta-Hansapal flyover and Balikuda and Sikharpur VUPs on NH 16 that would have facilitated smooth and faster vehicular movement besides reducing road accidents, have already missed the deadline.While completion of the 400 metre flyover on Chandikhol-Jagatpur-Bhubaneswar section has been delayed by over 18 months, the 900 metre VUP at the important junction at Balikuda and 700 meter VUP at Sikharpur have been delayed by 26 months.

The construction of the flyover commenced in June, 2020 at a cost of Rs 32 crore and was to be ready by December, 2021. Similarly, work for the VUPs at Balikuda and Sikharpur started in July, 2019 and were to supposed be completed in March, 2021. The Balikuda and Sikharpur VUPs were taken up simultaneously with the one at Badachana at a cost of around Rs 14.5 crore, Rs 16.75 crore and Rs 16.27 crore respectively on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

The under-construction flyover at Hanspal in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

Though the VUP at Badachana was completed a couple of months back, construction at Balikuda and Sikharpur is still underway. Sources said only around 40 per cent of the flyover work has been completed yet and there is no fixed deadline when this project will be completed. Similarly, one-side of the Sikharpur VUP is yet to be completed. Local residents have resented the delay in completion of the projects as the fly-over and VUPs are considered crucial to ease traffic congestion and reduce road fatalities.

The national highway stretch from Khurda to Chandikhole on NH 16 is a highly vulnerable stretch as 12 per cent of road accident fatalities were recorded along this route out of the total fatalities that occurred in the entire stretch under the NHAI last year. The Sikharpur VUP is the converging point of Cuttack’s Mahanadi Vihar, Nayabazar and Chauliaganj on eastern side of the highway and Gandarpur, Sikharpur and Jobra on the western side of highway. While Balikuda is a busy intersection, which links Cuttack to Banki and Barang, Hansapal is another point that links NH 16 with the Bhubaneswar-Puri national highway on the outskirts of the capital city.

The fly-over at Hansapal was sanctioned after Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi took up the demands of locals with Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. A committee comprising NHAI project director and local residents was formed for timely completion of the project.NH project director (Bhubaneswar) Narendra Singh said work has been delayed due to several factors. Balikuda VUP has been completed and the pending one-lane at Sikharpur is nearing completion. The Hansapal flyover will be ready by the end of August, he assured.However, with the monsoon set to hit the state next month, the project works may drag further.

