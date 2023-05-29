Crores of public money wasted in never-ending road digging

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The plight of Cuttack’s citizens seems to have no pause. The failure of the civic administration in providing basic living standards with clean and hygienic surroundings along with amenities notwithstanding the never-ending road work continues to heap misery on the hapless people.

The sudden digging of roads, even the well-laid or recently repaired ones, pose serious commuting problems for the people is one matter, the civic authorities are not even bothered of the fact that crores of public money are being wasted in the process.

While one may be pleasantly surprised to see a new road constructed in front of the house in the morning, the same road would have been dug up in the evening.Sources said digging up of freshly constructed and repaired roads has become a regular affair in the city due to a sheer lack of coordination between Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and different line departments. Many locals have also attributed ulterior motives to the trend as repeated works means more expenditure of fund and benefits.

The lack of foresight of officials that is leading to huge wastage of public funds is evident on the stretch of roads from Choudhury Bazaar to Gopaljew Lane, Tinikonia Bagicha to Hatipokari and New Stewart School to Sutahat which were repaired and reconstructed with paver blocks by CMC recently. Days after being reconstructed, the roads have been dug up for the laying of underground drinking water pipeline by Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) which has taken up the JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project in the city from Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB).

With such instances being reported frequently, the then revenue divisional commissioner, Central Range, had convened a meeting five years back. He had instructed officials to conduct inter-departmental coordination meetings with officials of CMC and line departments to ensure plans for repair of roads are shared. But, such meetings have not been held in the city in the last one decade. A senior engineer of Roads and Buildings department said repair and construction of roads is essential.

“Before carrying out road works, we intimate different line departments including WATCO, TPCODL, but seldom receive any response from them. Some of them take a long time to respond. But as the works are scheduled to be completed within a stipulated time, we have no option but to go ahead,” he said.

Around `10 crore is wasted on repeated digging of roads in the city every year, the engineer said on condition of anonymity.A senior official of CMC, however, said effort would be made to ensure coordination meeting for carrying out road works.

