Heat torment to continue for five days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sweltering heat is expected to continue at isolated places in interior districts of the state for the next five days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.Day temperature is likely to be around 42 degree Celsius at isolated places in interior districts during the period. On Sunday, 10 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more.

While Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 42.2 degree each, Jharsuguda sizzled at 41.8 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.2 degree each during the period. “There will be no large change in day temperature in Odisha during next five days. Thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected to reduce from Tuesday onwards which might lead to slight increase in the mercury level,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

