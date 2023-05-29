Home States Odisha

Jilted lover accused of killing minor girl, held

A driver by profession, Ranjan used to frequently visit the girl’s house and in course of time, fell in love with the minor.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul Sadar police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly murdering a 14-year-old girl by slitting her throat in Kuio village on May 8. The accused, 25-year-old Ranjan Behera of Badagunduri village in Kaniha, was on the run after committing the crime. He was apprehended from Jharsuguda and brought to Angul Sadar police station for interrogation. The accused was produced in court on Sunday. Police have seized a knife and motorcycle from his possession.

Police said the girl was a Class IX student in a private school and her father was an employee of MCL. They were residing at Kuio rehabilitation site.A driver by profession, Ranjan used to frequently visit the girl’s house and in course of time, fell in love with the minor. When her family members came to know about the accused’s intention, they took away the girl’s mobile phone and prevented her from contacting Ranjan.

Unable to contact the girl, the accused became infuriated. He went to the girl’s house on May 8 and in a fit of rage, slit her throat. The minor’s family members were not present in the house when the incident took place. Subsequently, the girl was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead.Police said after murdering the girl, the accused reached Jharsuguda via Athamallick and even went outside the state. Ranjan returned to Jharsuguda recently following which he was nabbed.

