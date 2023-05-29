Home States Odisha

NMC flags deficiencies in SCB MCH, warns to derecognise courses

The NMC has also issued show cause notice to de-recognise DM and MCh seats in nephrology and urology departments respectively as professor posts are lying vacant.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital

SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big setback to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, which is being transformed into an AIIMS-plus institution at a cost of over Rs 5,000 crore, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has flagged serious deficiencies and warned to withhold recognition for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The undergraduate and postgraduate medical education boards of NMC had recently assessed the standard of education and examination along with other teaching facilities at the state’s premier medical college. Pinpointing the shortcomings, the regulatory body has issued show-cause notices to the college.

The undergraduate medical education board (UGMEB) found out that the dermatology and respiratory medicine departments have no faculty or senior resident doctors. There are vacancies in posts of one assistant professor and five tutors/demonstrators in community medicine; one professor, one associate professor, two assistant professors and four tutors/demonstrators in forensic medicine and toxicology; seven associate professors and five senior residents in general surgery and one associate professor and three tutors/demonstrators in the microbiology department.

Similarly, posts of one professor and two associate professors in pharmacology; one professor and one senior resident doctor in radio-diagnosis; two associate professors, three assistant professors and five tutors in physiology; two associate professors and three senior residents in orthopaedics and five senior residents in obstetrics and gynaecology departments are lying vacant. Only one professor is managing the oto-rhinolaryngology department.   

The inspection team also found that the Department of physical medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) has not been established and cameras have not been installed in the college/hospital as per NMC notification and regulations. As per norms, the college should maintain the cameras of the hospital management information system (HMIS) and keep them functioning and connected with the digital mission mode project (DMPP).      

The NMC has also issued a show cause notice to de-recognise DM and MCh seats in nephrology and urology departments respectively as professor posts are lying vacant. While the professor’s post in the nephrology department is vacant for more than two years after the death of Prof Chittaranjan Kar in post-Covid related complications, no professor has been posted in the urology department after the retirement of Prof Datteswar Hota last year.

The assessment assumes significance as both departments are responsible for kidney and cadaveric transplantation. The SCB MCH had recently come under scanner for alleged unethical practices during the last cadaveric transplantation on March 29.

The NMC has asked the medical college to submit a written explanation within 30 days with supporting documents. The medical commission has made it clear that the admissions will be stopped if no compliance is received within the stipulated period or compliance is found unsatisfactory. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Shalini Pandit said the state government is taking steps to fill the vacancies in the medical college at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College National Medical Commission UGMEB
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp