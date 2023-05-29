NMC flags deficiencies in SCB MCH, warns to derecognise courses

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big setback to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, which is being transformed into an AIIMS-plus institution at a cost of over Rs 5,000 crore, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has flagged serious deficiencies and warned to withhold recognition for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The undergraduate and postgraduate medical education boards of NMC had recently assessed the standard of education and examination along with other teaching facilities at the state’s premier medical college. Pinpointing the shortcomings, the regulatory body has issued show-cause notices to the college.

The undergraduate medical education board (UGMEB) found out that the dermatology and respiratory medicine departments have no faculty or senior resident doctors. There are vacancies in posts of one assistant professor and five tutors/demonstrators in community medicine; one professor, one associate professor, two assistant professors and four tutors/demonstrators in forensic medicine and toxicology; seven associate professors and five senior residents in general surgery and one associate professor and three tutors/demonstrators in the microbiology department.

Similarly, posts of one professor and two associate professors in pharmacology; one professor and one senior resident doctor in radio-diagnosis; two associate professors, three assistant professors and five tutors in physiology; two associate professors and three senior residents in orthopaedics and five senior residents in obstetrics and gynaecology departments are lying vacant. Only one professor is managing the oto-rhinolaryngology department.

The inspection team also found that the Department of physical medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) has not been established and cameras have not been installed in the college/hospital as per NMC notification and regulations. As per norms, the college should maintain the cameras of the hospital management information system (HMIS) and keep them functioning and connected with the digital mission mode project (DMPP).

The NMC has also issued a show cause notice to de-recognise DM and MCh seats in nephrology and urology departments respectively as professor posts are lying vacant. While the professor’s post in the nephrology department is vacant for more than two years after the death of Prof Chittaranjan Kar in post-Covid related complications, no professor has been posted in the urology department after the retirement of Prof Datteswar Hota last year.

The assessment assumes significance as both departments are responsible for kidney and cadaveric transplantation. The SCB MCH had recently come under scanner for alleged unethical practices during the last cadaveric transplantation on March 29.

The NMC has asked the medical college to submit a written explanation within 30 days with supporting documents. The medical commission has made it clear that the admissions will be stopped if no compliance is received within the stipulated period or compliance is found unsatisfactory. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Shalini Pandit said the state government is taking steps to fill the vacancies in the medical college at the earliest.

