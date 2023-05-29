Odisha: Karanjia tehsildar in Vigilance net for receiving Rs 12 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Vigilance officials on Monday arrested a tehsildar in the Mayurbhanj district's Karanjia for allegedly receiving a bribe of rupees 12 lakhs through two cheques from a person.

Vigilance officers said this is the first case of a government official receiving a bribe through cheques.

The incident is said to be the highest-ever seizure related to a bribery case in Odisha.

Charles Nayak, serving as tehsildar of Karanjia, allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant to release rupees 51.75 lakh compensation in his favour after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took possession of his land.

The tehsildar demanded two cheques of rupees 10 lakh and 2 lakh, to issue the compensation. The victim handed over the cheques to Nayak and then informed the anti-corruption agency about the matter.

"As part of the investigation, searches are being carried out at Nayak's office chamber and government quarter in Karanjia and at his house near District Headquarters Hospital in Bhadrak," said a senior Vigilance officer. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is continuing, he said.

In May last year, the anti-corruption agency arrested one of its officers for allegedly accepting bribes from a government official. Sambalpur Vigilance division inspector Manasi Jena was arrested for accepting a rupees10 lakh bribe from a government official to not book him in a fake corruption case.

Mukesh Sahoo, who had allegedly accepted the bribe amount on Jena's behalf, was arrested by the Vigilance officers.

Vigilance officials had earlier received allegations against the complainant of Jena's case that he was engaging in corrupt practices.

The Vigilance officers later gave the government official a clean chit as they did not find any evidence against him. However, Jena started intimidating the government official and extorted rupees 10 lakh from him by threatening to raid his home and office. DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal had dismissed Jena from service in June last year.

