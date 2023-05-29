Puri police goes after drug trade ahead of Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rath Yatra draws lakhs of devotees to Puri every year. As people from all walks of life converge, it also presents a great opportunity for drug peddlers to make some quick bucks. With the grand festival barely weeks away, Puri police have gone after the drug trade and found that peddlers are procuring huge volumes of the contraband to be pushed for sale during the Rath Yatra. Two peddlers, Bijay Kumar Pani (50) and his son Satrujit (23), arrested by police during interrogation revealed they had procured a huge quantity of ganja from Kandhamal and were planning to sell the contraband in the town during Rath Yatra.

The father-son duo, like the majority of peddlers, shifted their focus to ganja owing to the sustained crackdown of police on the trade of brown sugar. Police seized six quintal ganja worth Rs 60 lakh from the two. On Sunday, the police carried out raids at various places in connection with the case and seized the father-son duo’s property worth over Rs 3 crore which they had illegally acquired by selling the contraband, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh told TNIE.

The seized assets included nine plots, a four-storey building, three double-storey buildings and two cars. The police have initiated the proceedings to confiscate the property under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sources said the price of brown sugar has gone up significantly due to frequent police crackdowns. Five gram brown sugar earlier sold for Rs 550 to Rs 600 in the town now costs Rs Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 in the pilgrim town.



In a bid to ensure tourists and devotees are not targeted by such anti-socials during Rath Yatra, police have launched an operation to curb the sale of brown sugar and ganja.

As part of the drive, Puri police have launched a massive crackdown on anti-socials by initiating proceedings to restrain at least 281 habitual offenders under section 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Of them, at least 13 have been awarded more than a two-year jail term for violating the conditions of their bonds that they will not commit crimes. Sources said 30 to 35 other habitual offenders have fled Puri town without appearing before the SDJM court in connection with the trial on why they should not be bound down under section 110 of CrPC.

Around 105 offenders have executed a bond to maintain good behaviour and not to commit crimes again. Puri Police’s Street Crime Prevention and Detection Unit identified the habitual offenders and planned to initiate legal action against them to curb offences like snatching, theft, extortion, and drug peddling, among others.A temple action team has also been formed to curb incidents of snatching and theft inside and outside Shree Jagannath Temple.

