Sun temple wheel signifies nation’s splendour: Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: The wheel of Konark Sun temple at the new Sansad Bhawan (Parliament House) is a reflection of the nation’s splendour, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. Stating that the new Parliament House is a unique example of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, the Union Minister said, “A glimpse of the glorious cultural heritage of Odisha in the temple of democracy. Reflecting energy, expertise and dynamism, this Odia artwork inspired by the wheel of the Konark Sun Temple is a reflection of the splendour of India.”

Pradhan congratulated countrymen on the inauguration of new building of the Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Describing the dedication of the new parliament house to the nation by the Prime Minister is a momentous occasion, Pradhan said this day will be written in golden letters in the history. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pradhan said, “A moment that will be cherished forever! It was a privilege to witness the unfolding of a new dawn in our parliamentary democracy under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The new Parliament building reflects the resolve and spirit of a new and rising India.” He further said, “This temple of democracy, a symbol of our culture, capability and determination, will inspire us all to walk the path of duty and take the country to new heights with public participation.”

