AI holds potential to reshape world, drive progress, says Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said artificial intelligence holds an incredible potential to reshape the world and drive progress. Launching the ‘Odisha for Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence for Youth’ initiative at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said the state government has focused on technology driven transformation, which is one of the key components of the 5-T initiative. He assured the initiative will augment digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next generation cutting edge technology. It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation, and application across sectors.

The chief minister hoped the initiative will harness artificial intelligence for economic growth, transformation of governance and the betterment of lives of citizens and society. He called upon all to embrace this new chapter to unlock the limitless potential of the youths and build a future where artificial intelligence will serve as a tool for empowerment of the citizens and inclusive growth of the state.

The state government has roped in Intel India for the initiative. In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack. Complimenting the state electronics and IT Department and Intel India for this collaboration, he advised all departments to take advantage of these programme and train officials for enabling them to be at the forefront of the revolution.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state’s initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. He said the initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in India. Intel India Head Nivruti Rai also spoke on the occasion. Principal secretary of Electronics & IT Manoj Mishra highlighted the scope and utility of AI for the future of Odisha.

‘Odisha for artificial intelligence’ is a free four hour course launched by Intel India. It will be open to all for free in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri and will be open to all in Odisha subsequently. ‘Artificial Intelligence for youth’ is for students below 18 years of age of 2,000 5T schools in phase 1 and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

