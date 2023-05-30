Home States Odisha

Jumbo strays into residential area of Bhubaneswar again

Forest officials of Chandaka Wildlife Division said the jumbo broke the forest boundary wall near Hatiasuni and strayed into Maitri Vihar area in the city’s north zone. 

Published: 30th May 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In yet another incident of man-animal conflict due to habitat loss, a tusker strayed into a residential area of the capital city from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary triggering panic among the locals on Sunday night. 

Forest officials of Chandaka Wildlife Division said the jumbo broke the forest boundary wall near Hatiasuni and strayed into Maitri Vihar area in the city’s north zone. 

Tension escalated after a group of people reportedly started shouting and chasing the jumbo while it was running down a street. This promoted the elephant to move further towards Salia Sahi making things even more difficult for the Forest department.  However, after an hour of struggle the field staff and police were able to drive the elephant towards the forest. 

Chandaka DFO Md Jameel said patrolling has been intensified along 40 km border of the sanctuary to check re-occurrence of such incident. He said steps are also being taken to restore the broken boundary wall. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp