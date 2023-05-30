Jumbo strays into residential area of Bhubaneswar again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict due to habitat loss, a tusker strayed into a residential area of the capital city from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary triggering panic among the locals on Sunday night.

Forest officials of Chandaka Wildlife Division said the jumbo broke the forest boundary wall near Hatiasuni and strayed into Maitri Vihar area in the city’s north zone.

Tension escalated after a group of people reportedly started shouting and chasing the jumbo while it was running down a street. This promoted the elephant to move further towards Salia Sahi making things even more difficult for the Forest department. However, after an hour of struggle the field staff and police were able to drive the elephant towards the forest.

Chandaka DFO Md Jameel said patrolling has been intensified along 40 km border of the sanctuary to check re-occurrence of such incident. He said steps are also being taken to restore the broken boundary wall.

