Lightning strikes life and property, stuns Koraput 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: FREQUENT lightning deaths in Koraput since the last one month has been giving residents and the district administration sleepless nights. While four persons and 32 cattle have so far been killed, around seven have been injured after being struck by lightning this month.

Rural parts of Jeypore, Kundra, Nandapur, Pottangi, Narayanpatana, Laxmipur and Dasmantpur among other blocks have reported lightning for 20 days last month, reportedly the highest in the last few years that recorded just around five to 10 lightning strikes in the month of May.

The changing weather, especially rising temperature, is said to be the main reason behind such frequent lightning in the tribal areas. The district which normally records an average of 37 degree Celsius every year, sizzled at 40 degree C this month.

“The fluctuating climatic condition with rising temperature had led to an increased frequency in thunderstorms and lightning,” said NR Mohanty, head of department, physics of Vikram Deb Autonomous College.

Koraput administration has, meanwhile, asked all tehsildars and block officers to be alert over the possible thunderstorm-related damage in the rural areas. “We have been taking stock of loss of life and property due to lightning and thunderstorms and will take relief measures as per norms,” said district emergency officer Gyanajit Tripathy.



JEYPORE: FREQUENT lightning deaths in Koraput since the last one month has been giving residents and the district administration sleepless nights. While four persons and 32 cattle have so far been killed, around seven have been injured after being struck by lightning this month. Rural parts of Jeypore, Kundra, Nandapur, Pottangi, Narayanpatana, Laxmipur and Dasmantpur among other blocks have reported lightning for 20 days last month, reportedly the highest in the last few years that recorded just around five to 10 lightning strikes in the month of May. The changing weather, especially rising temperature, is said to be the main reason behind such frequent lightning in the tribal areas. The district which normally records an average of 37 degree Celsius every year, sizzled at 40 degree C this month. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The fluctuating climatic condition with rising temperature had led to an increased frequency in thunderstorms and lightning,” said NR Mohanty, head of department, physics of Vikram Deb Autonomous College. Koraput administration has, meanwhile, asked all tehsildars and block officers to be alert over the possible thunderstorm-related damage in the rural areas. “We have been taking stock of loss of life and property due to lightning and thunderstorms and will take relief measures as per norms,” said district emergency officer Gyanajit Tripathy.