Man dies, wife critical as car falls into Taladanda canal in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 65-year-old man died while his wife sustained critical injuries after the car in which they were travelling fell into Taladanda canal near Matru Bhawan in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Gyana Ranjan Jena, a businessman of Kandarpur locality. His wife Anjana, who survived the mishap is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Jena, who stayed in a rented house at Sartol with his family, was returning from a private hospital in CDA when the mishap occurred at the spot where work on renovation of Taladanda canal is underway. Sources said, Jena encountered narrow stretch near the construction site and tried to reverse his car. While doing so, the car skidded off the road due to lack of space and turned turtle after falling around 35 feet into the canal.

Both the occupants of the vehicle were rescued by local residents, fire personnel and police officers and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital where Jena was declared dead. “After we came to know of the incident, we immediately rushed to the spot and rescued both the occupants. The car plunged into the canal as there were no safety barricades even as construction work is underway,” said an eyewitness. Locals blamed the construction agency for the incident. Besides safety measures, there were no signage at the spot to warn the commuters. If the administration had closed the road, then the tragic incident would not have occurred, they said.

“The couple had gone to a private hospital for scheduling Anjana’s knee surgery. While returning they stopped at a bank near College Square and withdrew `2 lakh. The car was retrieved from the canal and the cash handed over to a family member of the deceased. An unnatural death case has been registered at Madhupatna police station,” said a senior police officer. The road has been closed till completion of the work.





