Man kills wife, buries body in Odisha's in Sundargarh district

ROURKELA : A man clubbed his wife to death with a wooden plank and buried her body at Baidapali village under Babu Nuagaon within Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday night.

The accused is Trilochan Kishan. Police said Trilochan had a fight with his wife Saraswati over some dispute in the night. In a fit of rage, he fatally assaulted her with a wooden plank. After her death, he buried her body under a banana tree in front of his house.

The couple’s minor son witnessed the ghastly act of his father but Trilochan reportedly beat him up and threatened him to keep quiet. The next morning, neighbours suspected foul play when they could not find Saraswati in her house.

On being informed by villagers, Bonai police reached Baidapali and interrogated Trilochan about his wife’s whereabouts. Subsequently, Saraswati’s body was exhumed and sent for autopsy.

Bonai IIC Ranjan Nayak said the accused has been detained and further investigation is underway.

