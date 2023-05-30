Home States Odisha

Man kills wife, buries body in Odisha's in Sundargarh district

The couple’s minor son witnessed the ghastly act of his father but Trilochan reportedly beat him up and threatened him to keep quiet.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA :  A man clubbed his wife to death with a wooden plank and buried her body at Baidapali village under Babu Nuagaon within Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday night.

The accused is Trilochan Kishan. Police said Trilochan had a fight with his wife Saraswati over some dispute in the night. In a fit of rage, he fatally assaulted her with a wooden plank. After her death, he buried her body under a banana tree in front of his house. 

The couple’s minor son witnessed the ghastly act of his father but Trilochan reportedly beat him up and threatened him to keep quiet.  The next morning, neighbours suspected foul play when they could not find Saraswati in her house. 

On being informed by villagers, Bonai police reached Baidapali and interrogated Trilochan about his wife’s whereabouts. Subsequently, Saraswati’s body was exhumed and sent for autopsy.
Bonai IIC Ranjan Nayak said the accused has been detained and further investigation is underway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp