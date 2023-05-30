Odisha: BJP’s leader, Pala singer Satyabhama reportedly stoned to death

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: BJP’s Pandapada mandal vice-president and popular Pala singer Satyabhama Singh was found brutally murdered at Binida village here on Monday. Satyabhama (45) was reportedly stoned to death by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night. She was also a former panchayat samiti member of Pandapada.

Sources said Satyabhama had gone to the newly-constructed Radha Krishna temple to perform ‘Harinaam Sankirtan’ on Sunday evening. The woman was returning home in the night when she was attacked by miscreants at around 10 pm. Her head and hands was crushed with a stone.

Locals spotted Satyabhama’s body the next morning and informed her family members. On being informed, Pandapada police reached the village and started investigation. Satyabhama’s family members claimed that she had a dispute with the ‘bayaka’ (drummer) of her Pala group recently. They suspected that the drummer might be involved in Satyabhama’s murder.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Keonjhar Sadar Mahendranath Murmu along with a scientific team reached Binida village and seized the body. “We are waiting for the autopsy report and further investigation is underway,” said the SDPO.

