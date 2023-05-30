Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJP’s leader, Pala singer Satyabhama reportedly stoned to death

Sources said Satyabhama had gone to the newly-constructed Radha Krishna temple to perform ‘Harinaam Sankirtan’ on Sunday evening.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR:  BJP’s Pandapada mandal vice-president and popular Pala singer Satyabhama Singh was found brutally murdered at Binida village here on Monday. Satyabhama (45) was reportedly stoned to death by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night. She was also a former panchayat samiti member of Pandapada.

Sources said Satyabhama had gone to the newly-constructed Radha Krishna temple to perform ‘Harinaam Sankirtan’ on Sunday evening. The woman was returning home in the night when she was attacked by miscreants at around 10 pm. Her head and hands was crushed with a stone.

Locals spotted Satyabhama’s body the next morning and informed her family members. On being informed, Pandapada police reached the village and started investigation. Satyabhama’s family members claimed that she had a dispute with the ‘bayaka’ (drummer) of her Pala group recently. They suspected that the drummer might be involved in Satyabhama’s murder. 

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Keonjhar Sadar Mahendranath Murmu along with a scientific team reached Binida village and seized the body. “We are waiting for the autopsy report and further investigation is underway,” said the SDPO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp