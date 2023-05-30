Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen inspired by Mahima ideals: Pandian

A saint blessing 5T secretary VK Pandian at Joranda on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  5T secretary VK Pandian visited Joranda Mahima Gadi and interacted with Bakuladhari and Kaupunidhari saints on Monday. After offering puja at the Gadi temple, Pandian held discussion with the saints and enquired about their problems and difficulties. He called for unity among the Bakaladhari and Kaupunidhari saints.

Addressing a gathering at the shrine, the 5T secretary said equality of all religions, castes and colours is the ideal of Mahima dharma and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is inspired by it. The CM has kept the famous Mahima pankha (fan) made with a single palm leaf in his house. This has inspired him to lead a simple life with high thinking and selfless service, he informed. Pandian further said the state government is committed to provide all necessary help to the Mahima Gadi at Joranda. He called upon Mahima sects to provide a list of the projects to be undertaken at Joranda.

The 5T secretary said to improve communication in Dhenkanal district, a bridge from Kaluria village to Saradeipur has been construction with an expenditure of `235.56 crore. The bridge will benefit residents of 62 villages. Besides, devotees and tourists can also reach Joranda easily by using the bridge. The CM has named the bridge ‘Mahima Setu’.

Among others, SC & ST Development secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Dhenkanal collector Saroj Sethi and local MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal were present.
 

