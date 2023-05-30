Odisha govt appoints professors in two departments of SCB MCH

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the National Medical Commission (NMC)’s sword of derecognition of courses dangling over its head, the Odisha government on Monday swung into action and appointed professors in urology and nephrology departments of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

The Health and Family Welfare department has appointed Dr Tulasi Prasad Mohapatra as professor in urology department and Dr Nisith Kumar Mohanty as professor in nephrology department on contractual basis.

The appointments were made following a report titled “NMC flags deficiencies in SCB MCH, warns to derecognise courses’ in The New Indian Express on Monday. The NMC had served showcause notice to the dean and principal of the medical college seeking compliance to the deficiencies found by its postgraduate medical education board during a recent inspection. The commission had warned to withhold recognition of postgraduate seats due to vacancies in the posts of professor in both urology and nephrology departments.

The two departments, besides being important, are spearheading the kidney transplantation programme of the government. As per the terms and conditions laid down by the Health department, the engagement will be purely temporary and on year-to-year tenure basis. It may be for a period of four years subject to satisfactory performance. Both Dr Mohapatra and Dr Mohanty have been requested to join immediately.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said with the appointment of two professors in urology and nephrology departments, the NMC criteria for postgraduate seats are now fulfilled.

