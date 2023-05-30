Odisha govt to launch ‘Mo Ghara’ housing scheme for left out rural poor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major sop with an eye on the general elections in less than a year, the Naveen Patnaik government on Monday announced to launch a new housing scheme ‘Mo Ghara’ to cover lower and lower middle-income households who have been left out of the existing Central and state housing programmes.

The new programme is slated to cover around four lakh beneficiaries across rural areas of the state within two years. The decision was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by the Chief Minister to mark the completion of four years in his fifth consecutive term in office.

“The scheme will cover all such families who were left out in the existing housing schemes due to stringent eligibility criteria or due to insufficient allocation of funds,” chief secretary PK Jena told mediapersons.

Keeping the promise that conversion of left out kutcha houses into pucca houses will be a priority of the government, the scheme also has a provision to cover those who had received housing assistance of smaller amount in the past and now want to upgrade or expand their houses.

The chief secretary said ‘Mo Ghara’ is a credit-linked housing scheme with capital subsidy which is fully funded from the state budget. Financial implication for the government is expected to be Rs 2,150 crore over a period of two years.

Under the scheme, a beneficiary can avail housing loan up to Rs 3 lakh which can be repaid in 10 years excluding one year moratorium period in easy installments. The beneficiaries can opt for one of the four slabs of the loan amount which is `1 Lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. Banks will not charge any processing fee from the beneficiary for sanction of the loan.

The cabinet also approved the eligibility criteria for the scheme. A family staying in a kutcha house or one pucca room with RCC roof and has not availed any housing assistance or taken assistance of Rs 70,000 in the past will be eligible for the assistance. Besides, the monthly income of the family should be less than Rs 25,000.

The exclusions include regular government/PSU employees or those drawing monthly pension after service, having more than five acres of irrigated or 15 acres of non-irrigated land and owning a four-wheeler.

The state government will release capital subsidy to the loan account of the beneficiaries on completion of the house. Enhanced capital subsidy will be available to the vulnerable categories like SC/ST and PWD headed households. The subsidy amount will vary from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 for general category and Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 for the vulnerable category of beneficiaries depending on the loan amount.

Besides, to further reduce financial burden on the beneficiaries, the registration fee and stamp duties required during mortgage of tittle deed have been waived off. A dedicated web portal in the url: https://rhodisha.gov.in/moghara is being launched for filing of online application, monitoring and implementation of the scheme. The applicants will have to register in this portal before filing the applications which will be validated through OTP.

