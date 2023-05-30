Odisha: Tehsildar takes Rs 12 lakh bribe in cheques, detained

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the highest-ever seizure in a bribery case in the state, the Vigilance on Monday detained Karanjia tehsildar for allegedly receiving Rs 12 lakh from a person who wanted his land compensation amount released.

Vigilance officers said this also is the first case where a government official received bribe through cheques. Tehsildar Charles Nayak had allegedly demanded the gratification from the complainant to release compensation money of Rs 51.75 lakh in favour of the latter after National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) acquired his land. He asked for two cheques of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh without name of the payee mentioned. The victim handed over the cheques to Nayak and then tipped off the anti-corruption agency.

Nayak gave the two cheques to his associate Atthar Ali, a contractor, asking him to deposit the same in a bank as a payee. He then released the complainant’s compensation. The anti-corruption agency immediately approached the bank and stopped the process of transferring the money into Ali’s account. Ali is absconding and Vigilance officers have launched an operation to nab him.

“As part of the investigation, searches are being carried out at Nayak’s office chamber, government quarter in Karanjia and at his house in Bhadrak,” said a senior Vigilance officer. A case has been registered in this connection. Nayak is being interrogated.

In May last year, the anti-corruption agency had arrested one of its officers for allegedly taking bribe from a government official. Inspector of Sambalpur vigilance division Manasi Jena had received Rs 10 lakh bribe for not booking the government servant in a fake corruption case. She was later dismissed from service.

TPCODL staff takes bribe through app

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officers on Monday caught a staff of TPCODL red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a person through an online payment app. Vigilance officers said this is the first case here an accused has received payment through an online payment app. The accused Tarun Ranjan Nayak works as OAG-III in the office of TPCODL’s grievance redressal forum. Nayak demanded the bribe from the complainant to process his grievance application for getting new electricity connection at his residence.

