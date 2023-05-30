Odisha to construct 15,000 km roads, 1,500 bridges in 5 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to construct 15,000 km of roads under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore in the next five years. Besides, 1,500 new bridges will also be built at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore under Biju Setu Yojana during the period to improve road connectivity in rural areas of the state, Minister of State for Rural Development Pritiranjan Gharai told media persons here after the performance review of his department by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While the government had committed to construct 750 bridges between 2019 and 2024, 679 have already been completed and 900 more will be built by March, 2024, he added. Highlighting the achievements of the department, Gharai said 2,241 roads have been constructed under various schemes and 1,304 more are under construction. Besides, 1,03,731 km roads are being maintained by the department for connectivity to 18,161 habitations.

The minister said over 10,000 km of roads have been constructed with green technology and 8,700 colleges, schools, multipurpose cyclone shelters and other buildings built in rural areas. The department will ensure that 50,000 km of rural roads are made pothole free by March, 2024. The minister said the budget for the department has increased by 25 times compared to 2000-2001 from `305 crore to `7,500 crore in 2023-24. Principal secretary of the department Sanjay Kumar Singh was present during the review.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to construct 15,000 km of roads under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore in the next five years. Besides, 1,500 new bridges will also be built at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore under Biju Setu Yojana during the period to improve road connectivity in rural areas of the state, Minister of State for Rural Development Pritiranjan Gharai told media persons here after the performance review of his department by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. While the government had committed to construct 750 bridges between 2019 and 2024, 679 have already been completed and 900 more will be built by March, 2024, he added. Highlighting the achievements of the department, Gharai said 2,241 roads have been constructed under various schemes and 1,304 more are under construction. Besides, 1,03,731 km roads are being maintained by the department for connectivity to 18,161 habitations. The minister said over 10,000 km of roads have been constructed with green technology and 8,700 colleges, schools, multipurpose cyclone shelters and other buildings built in rural areas. The department will ensure that 50,000 km of rural roads are made pothole free by March, 2024. The minister said the budget for the department has increased by 25 times compared to 2000-2001 from `305 crore to `7,500 crore in 2023-24. Principal secretary of the department Sanjay Kumar Singh was present during the review.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });