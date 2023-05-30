Odisha YouTuber attacks subscribers for negative comments, held

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A YouTuber, known for his abusive and expletive-filled content, was arrested along with four of his associates by Balasore police for a murderous attack on two subscribers who had posted negative comments on his channel.

The 20-year-old YouTuber Udit Nayak also had two minor associates who were detained and sent to a juvenile detention centre. The victims, Pinku Das and Amiya Das sustained serious injuries and are now admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police said, the YouTuber and his group not only attacked them with sharp weapons but also fired at them.

Udit who ran a channel called ‘Untalented Guy’ had run up quite a large subscriber base though his content was crude and scurrilous. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said he took help of Saroj Behera (20), Karan Barua (18) and Suresh Behera (19) and the minor boys in editing and uploading videos on his channel.

However, when they began using filthy language on their videos, Pinku and Amiya opposed and responded with critical comments on the YouTube page. This angered Udit and his group and they decided to teach the two subscribers a lesson.

“On May 24, the accused attacked the victims reportedly with a sharp weapon and opened fire at them near Remuna Golei and fled. The duo was taken to FM medical college and then shifted to SCB MCH as their condition was critical,” Nath said.

A case under sections 294, 324, 325, 326, 307, 376, 506, and 34 of the IPC besides 25 and 27 Arms Act was registered against the accused the same day and a manhunt launched to nab them. Two police teams were formed and different locations in Balasore, Udala and Bhubaneswar raided and the accused nabbed, Nath informed. A country-made gun, empty cartridge, seven mobile phones, a motor bike and a scooty were seized from their possession.

