Odisha’s folk art adorn new Parliament building's Constitution Hall

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The brass replica of Konark Sun temple is not the only link between Odisha and the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Six women artists from the state have decorated the Constitution Hall in the new Parliament with Dongria Kondh painting, Soura art and Pattachitra as a part of an 80 x 9 ft mural on the theme ‘Jan, Janani and Janmabhumi’ focussing on woman as a creator, protector and nature.

Called the ‘People’s Wall’ art project and curated by Lalit Kala Akademi at New Delhi, it has been implemented (sutradhar) by Bhubaneswar-based national award winning Odia artist Satyabhama Majhi.

“The central idea of the artwork was to create an extremely spatial space for the idea of mother - as a creator, nature and protector. For this, we focused on tribal and folk art forms of India including those from Odisha,” said Ramakrishna Vedala, secretary of the akademi.

He said of the 75 women artists from the grassroots who were roped in from all parts of the country, the highest 16 were from Bihar followed by six from Odisha and four each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Those from Odisha are two Dongria Kondh artists Telo Wadaka, Lahari Kundika, Soura painter Jhili Gomango, Patta painter Jyoti Maharana and contemporary artists Snehalata Maharana and Rupali Ruchismita Kar.

Elaborating on the project, Majhi said, “Since worshiping the river is an essential part of our cultural upbringing, we showed the river as the common element in the art work. All the 75 participating women artists drew their art around the river,” she said.

The river was drawn in the Gond style of painting which is found in both Odisha and MP. “All the paintings were made using organic colours like it is traditionally done in the case of Dongria, Soura and Pattachitra. It was a blessed opportunity for us to leave an imprint of our culture on the Parliament wall,” said one of the artists Rupali.

