Plus Two form fill-up starts, admission blocked in 88 schools in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Form fill-up for admission to Plus II streams in higher secondary schools (HSSs) for 2023-24 academic session started on Monday even as the School and Mass Education (SME) department blocked 88 schools from taking in students owing to poor enrolment record.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said over 37,000 students registered themselves with the SAMS portal to take part in the admission process for Class XI carried out in online mode on the first day. Of them 22,038 have already applied by filling up the common application form (CAF), while 21,700 deposited their fees.

The last date for submission of CAF is June 20. After this, the first merit list will be published on June 28 and admission of students in the first selection will take place between June 29 and July 5. The second merit list will be published on July 13 and enrolment in the second selection conducted between July 14 and 17. Choice locking for spot admission will be done on July 19.

The spot selection list will be published on July 26 and after its completion, the new academic session will commence across all HSSs from July 29. Officials said a total of 2,109 HSSs, including 106 newly upgraded schools, are taking part in the admission process. The seat strength in the schools which was 5.09 lakh during 2022-23 academic session, has been increased to 5.16 lakh for the new academic calendar in view of record pass percentage of over 96 per cent recorded in Class X HSC exams 2023.

However, an official from the DHSE informed a total of 88 HSSs have been prevented from enrolling students to Plus II courses, in view of the abysmally low enrolment recorded in the last two years.

Around 90 per cent of the HSSs were running in self-financing mode.

Science, Commerce results on May 31

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is likely to announce the results of Plus II Science and Commerce on May 31, informed officials on Monday. All formalities have been completed and the results of the two streams are expected to be published on May 31, said an official from the Council. Similarly, the results of Arts and Vocational Education may also to be published by June 8, he said.

