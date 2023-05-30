Home States Odisha

PM Modi ensured corruption-free govt: G Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided corruption-free government for people of the country during his last nine years in office,

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar.(Photo | Shamim Qureshy)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided corruption-free government for people of the country during his last nine years in office,  Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Monday.

Highlighting the achievements of the prime minister, who will complete nine years in office on Tuesday, Reddy as part of an elaborate public relations exercise, said the BJP fought the 2014 elections on two major issues - corruption and able leadership. “I say with pride, we have fulfilled our promise by providing a government free of corruption and  PM Modi has proved his leadership quality not only at national but international level,” the Union minister from Telangana told mediapersons here.

Asserting transparency is the hallmark of the Modi government, Reddy said Opposition political parties have not dared to raise their fingers at the NDA government as far as corruption is concerned. While most of the leading economies of the world are struggling to overcome the crisis of Covid-19 pandemic, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the globe under the able leadership of Modi. The world is now looking at the prime minister with the hope to resolve major crisis at global level, he said.

“Stamping out ISI sponsored terrorists and putting almost an end to their nefarious activities in the country is the other major achievement of the central government. This has been possible as the prime minister has adopted zero tolerance to terrorism,” Reddy said.

Describing the nine years of Modi government as years of ‘Seva’, ‘Sushasan’ and ‘Garib Kalyan’, the minister listed out his government’s achievement in undertaking a massive Covid vaccination programme, providing free food to 80 crore people, constructing 3.5 crore houses and 11.72 crore toilets, free gas connection to 9.6 crore households and opening of more than 9,300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country.

Reddy said Odisha has immensely benefited especially in the railway sector after the Modi government came to power in 2014. He also spoke at length about infrastructure development including creation of more airports in states like Odisha. 

