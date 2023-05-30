Tenders for development of Ekamra Kshetra, Konark temple approved

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved the lowest tender of Rs 156.21 crore for implementation of Ekamra Kshetra development scheme. Besides, lowest tender of Rs 209.73 crore was also approved for development of Konark temple complex development.

The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik set a timeline of 18 months for the completion of both projects. The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Plan is an integrated approach towards reviving and enhancing the heritage value of the inner core of the old town of Bhubaneswar through urban design intervention and infrastructure upgradation of the 11th-century Lord Lingaraj temple.

Similarly, implementation of the Konark Heritage Area Development Plan (KHADP) under the Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments and Tourist Destination Scheme envisages transforming the physical infrastructure in and around the shrine complex and upgrade visitors’ experience.

The cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the transformation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla to enable it to have better access to academic resources and intellectual capital worldwide. Chief Secretary PK Jena told media persons this will facilitate the university to have strong focus on research and introduce doctoral and post-doctoral programmes.

The chief secretary said the cabinet also gave the green signal to bring Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Ordinance, 2023 since the Assembly is not in session to resolve problems faced by apartment buyers. The Odisha Apartment Ownership Act, 1982 had been enacted with a view to making provisions for ownership of an individual apartment. The Act, came into force on May 1, 1984 and the ‘Odisha Apartment Ownership Rules, 1992’ were framed basing on it. However, in course of administration of the provisions of the Act and rules, some operational deficiencies were witnessed which renders it necessary to bring a new legislation, he said.

In the meantime, cases have been filed in the Orissa High Court challenging the notification of Odisha Apartment Ownership Rules, 2021 on the ground of apparent contradictions prevailing between the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and the Odisha Apartment Ownership Rules, 2021. The ordinance will be brought to end the impasse, he added.

The cabinet also approved outlay of Rs 330.17 crore for establishment of an affiliating university in the name of Odisha University of Health Sciences during next five years to facilitate achievement of excellence in the field of medial and allied health education and research.

Renovation plan

Rs 156.21 crore tender approved for Ekamra Kshetra development scheme

Rs 209.73 crore tender approved for Konark temple development

Timeline of 18 months set for completion of the projects

