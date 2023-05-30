Wanting son, Odisha man injects poison to baby daughter

Home States Odisha

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Longing for a son, a man reportedly injected poison to his 20-day-old baby daughter in a bid to kill the newborn in Nilagiri here on Monday. The accused, Chandan Mahana of Malikashpur in Balasore town, has been detained by Nilagiri police. The baby’s condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment in FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Balasore. 

Sources said Chandan had married Tanmayee of Singhiri village within Nilagiri police limits a year back. Tanmayee gave birth to a baby girl in a local private hospital 20 days back. After delivery, she was living with her parents in Nilagiri.

Tamayee’s father Bhagirathi Singh said on the day, Chandan came to see his daughter. Leaving the newborn girl with her husband, Tanmayee went to take bath at around 10 am. However, she had to rush back when the baby started crying loudly all of a sudden. To her horror, she found a syringe and a bottle of some chemical lying beneath the bed. 

When Tamayee confronted her husband, the latter denied having any knowledge about the syringe and the bottle. As the news spread, family members and neighbours rushed to Tanmayee’s room and detained Chandan. The accused became scared and reportedly confessed to have injected poison to the baby girl as he did not want her. 

Bhagirathi claimed that Chandan was unhappy after the birth of the baby girl as he wanted a son. “My son-in-law stopped talking to us after Tanmayee delivered a girl child. He also did not share our happiness.”
On being informed, police reached the village and took Chandan into custody. The baby girl was also rushed to FM MCH. An officer of Nilagiri police station said no complaint has been filed in this connection yet. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated.

