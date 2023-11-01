14 hours study, 6 hours sleep: SME mantra for matric exam success

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has advised students preparing for the annual high school certificate (HSC) examinations to adopt a regimen of 10-14 hours of study and six to seven hours of sleep for success in the crucial test.

Sharing the tips, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) under SME department has also asked the district education officers (DEO) to organise a high school-level programme on November 4 to sensitise the students about optimum use of time during preparation for the exams.

As per the tips and timetable shared by the OSEPA, Class X students should study for 10 to 14 hours a day after getting sleep for six to seven hours. The students have been advised to keep the bedtime between 10 pm to 4 am or 11 pm to 5 am as per their convenience.

They have also been asked to do exercise and yoga for some time after waking up in the morning and completing their routine to help maintain concentration throughout the day. The OSEPA has advised students to study each subject for at least one and a half hour to two hours every day. For quick memorisation, they have been asked to spare 30 minutes at the beginning of study of a subject for revision of the previous session.

OSEPA has also asked students to avoid eating oily food and junk food as they may make the body feel heavy and sleepy. Apart from being advised to follow a balanced diet, the students should drink six to eight glasses of warm water every day. Drinking hot milk or warm lemonade before going to bed will help get better sleep, it said.

The students have been advised to have positive thinking, study thoroughly, have breaks and take help from sample papers. They have been asked to make proper use of mobile for online/digital study and avoid wasting time by playing game on cell phones.

Timetable

10-14 hours study

6-7 hours sleepNo junk, oily food

Bedtime 10pm-4 am 0r 11 pm-5 am

6-8 glasses warm water daily intake

Yoga, meditation for concentration

Use mobile phone only for study

