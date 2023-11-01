Efforts on to rescue 4 women and girls held ‘captive’ in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The administration on Tuesday initiated efforts to locate and rescue two women and as many minor girls of Deogaon who are reportedly being held captive by a labour contractor in Andhra Pradesh. The move came after aggrieved family members of the victims filed written complaints in the office of the Joint Labour Commissioner at Rourkela.

In her complaint, one Chila Mahato requested the administration to take steps for immediate rescue of her daughter Rashmi (17) and sister-in-law who are being held captive by the labour contractor engaged by a seafood processing company in AP. Similarly, Sukramani Sahu sought rescue of her daughter Sumati (16) and another family demanded safe return of one Kuni Ekka (30).

Earlier on Monday, family members of the victims had approached Jalda police outpost in RN Pali seeking help. They alleged that four women labourers each from Deogaon and Sheetalpada were taken to AP by a labour agent. Now, the women are being held captive and tortured while their mobile phones have been seized to prevent them from contacting their family members. However, some of the victims managed to contact their relatives by using mobile phones of other co-workers.

Assistant labour officer Hemant Pradhan said it is being alleged that eight women and minor girls were sent to work for Royal Imports & Exports, a seafood processing and exporting firm in AP, by labour agent Suraj Ray of Sheetalpada on October 7. Four of them want to return home, but are not being allowed to leave.

The labour agent of Sheetalpada had reportedly taken hefty amount from an unauthorised labour contractor in AP engaged by the seafood company. The aggrieved family members are not aware of the exact location of the captive women labourers. The liaison officer of Odisha government in AP has been asked to locate and rescue them, Pradhan added.

District labour officer Dibyajyoti Nayak said all necessary efforts are underway to locate the victims following which they would be safely brought back to Rourkela with help of police.

