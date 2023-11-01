Farmers in Odisha stage protest over lack of irrigation

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Angered by the lack of irrigation water to their paddy fields during the crucial pre-harvesting period, farmers in Balikuda staged a demonstration in front of the Tehsil office here on Tuesday, voicing their concerns over crop damage.

During the flowering stage, water is critical for the growth of paddy crops, and the absence of irrigation water during this peak time has led to hundreds of hectares of paddy crops drying up, turning yellow, and facing the threat of complete loss, the protesters alleged.

The irrigation water, which is supposed to be supplied from the 13th sub-canal of the Machhagaon main canal, failed to reach the paddy fields at the critical time, leaving farmers frustrated. They argue that despite paying water cess every year, they have not received the irrigation water, resulting in a drought-like situation in their paddy lands.

Last Friday, in a show of protest, hundreds of farmers, led by sarpanch Manas Parida of Baharana locked Sogal irrigation office in Balikuda to demand immediate attention to the irrigation issue. Junior engineer Nibedita Mohanty of the Sogal irrigation office assured them that steps would be taken to supply water after discussions with higher officials. However, no progress has been made in the direction.

On the day, farmers staged protest and sat in dharna, displaying their damaged paddy crops. They also threatened to intensify their agitation if the authorities failed to address the problem. The stir was later called off after additional tehsildar Biraja Prasad Ray assured the farmers that their demands would be met.

