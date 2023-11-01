Goat farmer blackmails livestock inspector in Odisha, held

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kujang police on Tuesday arrested a goat farmer for allegedly extorting Rs 3,000 from the local livestock inspector (LI) after falsely accusing him of killing one of his animals by administering wrong injection.

The accused goat farmer is Satyabrata Das of Pankpal village within Kujang police limits. Sources said last week, one of the accused’s goats fell sick due to some disease and died. He decided to take advantage of the situation and called LI Sushant Das to examine his dead goat.

When Sushant reached Satyabrata’s house, he found the carcass of the goat. All of a sudden, the accused and two of his accomplices clicked pictures and videos of the LI standing near the goat’s carcass. Accusing him of administering wrong injection which led to the animal’s death, the accused demanded Rs 20,000 as compensation.

Satyabrata and his aides later forcibly took Sushant to the nearby ATM and found that he had only Rs 3,000 in his account. They made the LI withdraw the entire amount which they pocketed. They also threatened him to pay the remaining Rs 17,000 soon.

After being released by the accused, Sushant lodged an FIR in Kujang police station in this connection on Sunday. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Satyabrata after investigation.

Kujang IIC Rasmi Ranjan Das said Satyabrata was produced in court. Earlier, he was charge-sheeted in a series of Excise and other cases. The other two accused will be nabbed soon, the IIC added.

