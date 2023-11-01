Man fabricates own loot after losing company money to online games in Odisha, held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly plotting his own loot after losing money in an online game and cheating his employer company, to the tune of Rs 3.33 lakh. The accused Jayant Kumar Sahu along with two of his associates Nishikant Sahu and Raju Nayak have been booked by Tamando police for cheating and misappropriation of funds under sections 420, 408 and 120B of the IPC. Meanwhile, three more associates of Sahu are still at large.

Investigating officials said Sahu, a collection agent with a private company, had collected Rs 3.33 lakh towards supply of snacks, cigarettes etc., from shops and was supposed to deposit it in the company’s account last Saturday. However, after losing Rs 2.04 lakh to an online game ‘Teenpatti’, the accused hatched a plot of his own loot with some of his friends to escape from the situation, while misappropriating the remaining Rs 1.29 lakh.

“On Monday Sahu along with his senior Akash Jain, filed a complaint of loot of Rs 3.33 lakh with Tamando police near DN Regalia mall. Accordingly, a case under sections 392 and 34 of the IPC was registered and investigation begun. However, we found something fishy in the case after Sahu started changing his statement during questioning,” an investigating officer said.

He said even Jain had told police that the money, if couldn’t be deposited by Sahu in the bank on Saturday, should have been deposited with the office on the same day. Police said Sahu on being questioned, confessed to the crime of faking his own loot.

The accused allegedly hatched the plot of snatching with his friends on Monday and immediaRs tely went to police with Jain to file a complaint. “We have even got the details of the transactions he made through an account to play the online game,” the police officer said. Police have recovered `14,000 and two motorcycles used in the crime from the accused, while efforts are on to apprehend the three others involved in the case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly plotting his own loot after losing money in an online game and cheating his employer company, to the tune of Rs 3.33 lakh. The accused Jayant Kumar Sahu along with two of his associates Nishikant Sahu and Raju Nayak have been booked by Tamando police for cheating and misappropriation of funds under sections 420, 408 and 120B of the IPC. Meanwhile, three more associates of Sahu are still at large. Investigating officials said Sahu, a collection agent with a private company, had collected Rs 3.33 lakh towards supply of snacks, cigarettes etc., from shops and was supposed to deposit it in the company’s account last Saturday. However, after losing Rs 2.04 lakh to an online game ‘Teenpatti’, the accused hatched a plot of his own loot with some of his friends to escape from the situation, while misappropriating the remaining Rs 1.29 lakh. “On Monday Sahu along with his senior Akash Jain, filed a complaint of loot of Rs 3.33 lakh with Tamando police near DN Regalia mall. Accordingly, a case under sections 392 and 34 of the IPC was registered and investigation begun. However, we found something fishy in the case after Sahu started changing his statement during questioning,” an investigating officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said even Jain had told police that the money, if couldn’t be deposited by Sahu in the bank on Saturday, should have been deposited with the office on the same day. Police said Sahu on being questioned, confessed to the crime of faking his own loot. The accused allegedly hatched the plot of snatching with his friends on Monday and immediaRs tely went to police with Jain to file a complaint. “We have even got the details of the transactions he made through an account to play the online game,” the police officer said. Police have recovered `14,000 and two motorcycles used in the crime from the accused, while efforts are on to apprehend the three others involved in the case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp