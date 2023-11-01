Theft at Nabarangpur collectorate in Odisha, probe on

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Four computers, printers, and UPS units were reportedly stolen from the office of the collector of Nabarangpur by breaking through the grill gate of the election department. The theft came to the fore on Monday as the office opened after two closed days on Saturday and Sunday. A case was registered with Nabarangpur police station on Monday, as per the orders of the district collector.

The incident happening at a time when the election department of district administration is racing against time to finalise the voter list before January 5, 2024, has given rise to security concerns. Following the complaint, police arrived at the scene, accompanied by a scientific team and a K-9 unit to assess the situation on Tuesday.

What’s particularly concerning is that the district collector’s office, typically under tight security, was breached, raising questions about the efficacy of the security system in place. Even the absence of police personnel has raised doubts on the effectiveness of patrolling and security measures in the area.

Besides, it has come to light that the CCTV cameras attached to the office were non-functional at the time of the incident. Additional district magistrate Maheshwar Naik confirmed the incident and said police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

